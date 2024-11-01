Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €41.80 ($45.43) and last traded at €41.93 ($45.58). 602,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,202% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.77 ($46.49).

Puma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

