pufETH Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.55 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $382.34 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One pufETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,568.69 or 0.03644761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,327.66 or 0.99789238 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,072.22 or 0.99426796 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 323,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 323,033.34382753. The last known price of pufETH is 2,561.71018584 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,071,646.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.