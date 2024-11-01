Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Publix Super Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUSH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Publix Super Markets has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $50.69.

Publix Super Markets Company Profile

Publix Super Markets, Inc engages in the operations of retail food supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina. It sells grocery products, including dairy, deli, bakery, meat and seafood; health and beauty care; general merchandise; pharmaceutical; and other products.

