Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Publix Super Markets Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PUSH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Publix Super Markets has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $50.69.
Publix Super Markets Company Profile
