PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $196.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $210.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.67.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $135.16 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.77. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Analysts expect that PTC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,855.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,010. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 180.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $9,849,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 133.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PTC by 5.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 437,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PTC by 234.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

