PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.38, but opened at $23.00. PROS shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 188,065 shares changing hands.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,919,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 373,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 218.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 286,825 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 60.0% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 461,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 173,168 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in PROS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,339,000 after acquiring an additional 166,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,367,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

