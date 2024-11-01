PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.1-85.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.18 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
PROS Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $934.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. PROS’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PROS Company Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
