PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE:PRO traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 311,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,114. PROS has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $988.31 million, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

