PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGRU

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PropertyGuru Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.