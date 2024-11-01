PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CEO Reza Zadno Sells 288,461 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Reza Zadno sold 288,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $26,249,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,518,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 3.3 %

PRCT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRCT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

