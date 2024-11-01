Principal Securities Inc. Raises Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 1.66% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth $322,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $429,000.

Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

