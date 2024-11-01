Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 491,627 Shares of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI – Free Report) by 62,074.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,627 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 37.88% of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PQDI stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.

The Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (PQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively selects dividend-paying securities that have favorable federal tax treatment, including preferred and capital securities, from global issuers.

