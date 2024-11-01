Principal Securities Inc. Has $34.60 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Principal Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

