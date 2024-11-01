Principal Securities Inc. Has $18.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,971,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,472,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

