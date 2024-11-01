Principal Securities Inc. Has $12.94 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 1.67% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIGB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GIGB opened at $45.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

