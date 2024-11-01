Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Principal Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $100,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,534,000 after buying an additional 92,161 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after buying an additional 44,231 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.