Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $945,780,000 after buying an additional 185,737 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 1.8 %

ADBE stock opened at $478.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.55. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.