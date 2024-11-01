Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 24,849 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.25 and a 200-day moving average of $165.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.99 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

