PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.88. 17,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $94.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $59,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,803.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

