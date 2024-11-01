Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

TSE:PIF opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$252.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.08 and a 12 month high of C$14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.49.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$25.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.6481187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

