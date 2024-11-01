PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading 8.5% Higher – Here’s Why

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

PointsBet Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

About PointsBet

(Get Free Report)

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.