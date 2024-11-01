Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Mlibo Mgudlwa Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Mlibo Mgudlwa sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$12,960.00.
Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance
TSE PTM opened at C$2.54 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.29 and a 1-year high of C$3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 21.11, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$260.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.87.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
