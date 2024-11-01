Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Mlibo Mgudlwa Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Mlibo Mgudlwa sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$12,960.00.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

TSE PTM opened at C$2.54 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.29 and a 1-year high of C$3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 21.11, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$260.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

