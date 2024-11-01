Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Position Lifted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,615. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

