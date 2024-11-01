Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDDT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cannonball Research began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Reddit from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Reddit from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.72.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. Reddit has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $387,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,668.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $2,542,384.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,542,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,643,195.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $387,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,668.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,503,224.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reddit in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

