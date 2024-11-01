Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMEA. Capital One Financial started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 314,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,900. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 62.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $36,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

