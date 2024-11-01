PineStone Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of WD-40 worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,491,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 80.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $262.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of -0.08. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $208.70 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 800 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total transaction of $205,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,563.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.