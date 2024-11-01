PineStone Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,239 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 6.1% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of AutoZone worth $629,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,202.71.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,009.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,463.45 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,011.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $46.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.