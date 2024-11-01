Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $17,670,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 69.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.