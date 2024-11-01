Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS.
Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %
PSX opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $174.08.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
