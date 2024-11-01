Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 1,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHAR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

