Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $13.09. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 9,266 shares traded.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perma-Pipe International
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.