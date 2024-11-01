Penobscot Wealth Management Purchases 509 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VNQ opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

