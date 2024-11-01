Penobscot Wealth Management Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Penobscot Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $253.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.