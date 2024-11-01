Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

