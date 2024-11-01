Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

PTON opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell purchased 31,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,880 shares of company stock valued at $815,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 392,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

