Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $13.80. Pediatrix Medical Group shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 49,088 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 12.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,272.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

