PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 29th

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
PC Connection has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $63.65. 112,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19.
Insider Activity
In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,079,157.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,488,354.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
