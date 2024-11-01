PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.03.

PayPal stock opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9,864.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,030 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 139.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,544,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,492,000 after buying an additional 899,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

