Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Truist Financial

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $184.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.91. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $192.61.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Paylocity by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

