Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07, reports. Parsons had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Parsons updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PSN opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 17.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 23.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Parsons by 6.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.
