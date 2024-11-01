Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.6 %

PH stock traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $634.46. 1,246,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.27. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

