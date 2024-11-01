Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up approximately 1.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

About Omega Healthcare Investors



Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

