Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 1,353 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $64,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 197,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,152,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average of $153.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $272.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

