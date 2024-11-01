Pacific Sage Partners LLC Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 1.6% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 251,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

