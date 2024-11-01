Pacific Sage Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $1,124.26 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $628.00 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,294.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.40%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

