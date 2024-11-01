Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.89. 9,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 215,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.