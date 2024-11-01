OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OSRAM Licht
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.