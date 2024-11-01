Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

ORKA traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $28.53. 8,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,318. The company has a market cap of $34.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.89. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($25.92) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

