ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 91,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

ORIX Trading Up 0.9 %

IX stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,953. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. ORIX has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 197,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

