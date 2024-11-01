Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Organon & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

