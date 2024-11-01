Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 84,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 39,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.
Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.
