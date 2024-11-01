Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 84,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 39,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Opawica Explorations Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

About Opawica Explorations

(Get Free Report)

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.